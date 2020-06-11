Delta resumes seasonal flights to Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan

Delta Air Lines resumed its seasonal flight service to Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan this week.

With travel restrictions and anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was surprising to at least one travel industry analyst to see the airline restart its flights in Southeast Alaska.

But, the airline is receiving billions of dollars in federal relief through the CARES Act.



And Delta spokesperson Liz Savadelis said one condition to accept that money was maintaining some minimum service, including in Alaska’s seasonal markets.

Savadelis said the seasonal flight service is scheduled to continue through the end of August.

Earlier on, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told federal officials the pandemic drove airline travel down 95%. The company cut pay and reduced service, and thousands of employees took unpaid leave.

Delta is limiting main cabin capacity to 60%, which will keep middle seats open for social distancing. Despite the limit, he told ABC News on Tuesday that prices will be better than usual.

“Pricing overall is down. I’d say this summer, you’ll find prices down 10 to 20% on average,” Bastian said.

Also, Alaska Airlines resumed its seasonal flights to Gustavus last week. That’s despite most services in nearby Glacier Bay National Park remaining closed.