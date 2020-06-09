Newscast — Tuesday, June 9, 2020

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s mayor was sick with COVID-19 in late May.
- Without parades of dancers and a packed convention hall, this year’s Celebration will look very different.
- Juneau’s recent high school grads have had to navigate online classes, separation from their peers and teachers and a socially distant graduation ceremony without precedent.
- Builders, homeowners and nonprofits are increasingly using their air-source heat pumps to keep homes in Juneau warm.
- The state’s public university system is eliminating dozens of degree and certificate programs to help close a budget gap.