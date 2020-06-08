WATCH: Juneau Assembly to finalize budget tonight and consider more CARES Act items

The Juneau Assembly is expected to finalize its operating budget, capital budget and property tax rates for the new fiscal year at its regular meeting tonight. Tonight’s agenda also includes several one-off items funded by federal CARES Act relief money.

As proposed, the city’s operating budget would authorize spending almost $386 million in the year that begins July 1.

Without changes, the capital budget would authorize $34.5 million of spending. That’s down almost 8%. The project list mostly covers work on city infrastructure, including sewer and water lines, streets, and building maintenance.

While City Manager Rorie Watt’s April budget proposal called for a significant property tax hike, budget cuts plus millions in federal CARES Act money will make up for tax revenue that won’t come in because of the pandemic. Property tax rates are expected to remain the same after the Assembly’s final vote on them tonight.

Additional CARES Act spending on tonight’s agenda includes $12 million for local business grants over three phases, $7.5 million for hospital operations, $1 million for creating trail work jobs, and $700,000 to buy equipment for same-day COVID-19 testing.

The assembly will meet by video conference at 7 p.m. Live coverage will be available on this post, on 104.3 FM, and the city’s Facebook page.