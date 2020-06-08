Scott Burton hosts on Monday, June 8, 2020.

On Monday’s show, poet, activist, prison abolitionist, weaver, and left-handed storyteller Naawéiyaa Tagaban will preview his online, hunker-down-art-to-fight-climate-change event. And Sealaska Heritage Institute will preview their virtual STEAM summer academy.

That’s Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org., and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO for a live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.