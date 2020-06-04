KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, June 4, 2020

In this newscast:

  • State leaders say travelers to Alaska who take a test before or upon their arrival should take a second test seven to 14 days later.
  • Governor Mike Dunleavy described the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as “horrific” in a news briefing yesterday.
  • Protesters returned to a busy Ketchikan intersection Wednesday in solidarity with the protests against racism and police brutality across the country.
  • A proposal to absorb the University of Alaska Southeast into campuses in Fairbanks or Anchorage was not well-received during public testimony before the board of regents Tuesday night.

