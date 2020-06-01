Newscast — Monday, June 1, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaskans in the state’s three largest cities took to the streets Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd.
- A dozen people in an extended care facility in Anchorage have tested positive for COVID-19. The state saw the largest single day spike of cases since tracking began.
- A survey from the state Department of Health and Social Services shows a sharp increase in vaping and suicide attempts among high school students.
- The Native Youth Olympics brings together student athletes from across the state each year to celebrate Alaska Native culture through competition.