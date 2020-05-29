Chief Ed Mercer on avoiding violence against community members

Christina Love hosts on Monday, June 1, 2020.

On Monday’s show, the Juneau Police Department’s Chief Ed Mercer will talk about what the organization is doing so that officers won’t commit acts of violence against community members. We’ll speak with UAF about an array of virtual summer camps for people all over the state. And we’ll continue our COVID-19 check-ins with City Manager Rorie Watt.

That’s Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org., and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO for the newest episode of Intelligence Squared, “Has the Electoral College outlived its usefulness?”