WATCH: Special Juneau Assembly Meeting on child care relief and CARES Act funding

The Juneau Assembly will hold a virtual special meeting tonight at 6 p.m.

In addition to hearing updates on COVID-19 mitigation and the out-of-state travel quarantine, the Assembly will discuss legislation accepting $53 million in federal CARES Act funding, a resolution appropriating more than $1 million to child care relief for providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and an ordinance requiring cloth face masks on Capital Transit buses.

The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. You can also watch right here when the meeting begins.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found online.