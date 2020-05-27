Newscast — Wednesday, May 27, 2020

In this newscast:
- The state will provide interim ferry service between Prince of Wales Island and Ketchikan while the Inter-Island Ferry Authority repairs its fleet.
- A resident from the North Slope Borough has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive case in the region.
- Seafood processing companies bringing seasonal workers to Petersburg this summer have outlined their safety plans for coronavirus.
- An Anchorage man released from a California prison tested positive for coronavirus one day after prison officials sent him home to Alaska.