Newscast — Wednesday, May 27, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • The state will provide interim ferry service between Prince of Wales Island and Ketchikan while the Inter-Island Ferry Authority repairs its fleet.
  • A resident from the North Slope Borough has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive case in the region.
  • Seafood processing companies bringing seasonal workers to Petersburg this summer have outlined their safety plans for coronavirus.
  • An Anchorage man released from a California prison tested positive for coronavirus one day after prison officials sent him home to Alaska.

