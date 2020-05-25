Ferry link between Prince of Wales Island and Ketchikan temporarily shuts down

Prince of Wales Island’s ferry link with Ketchikan has been severed after the only serviceable ship in the Inter-Island Ferry Authority’s fleet broke down last Friday.

A statement Monday describes a “catastrophic propulsion system failure” on the port side of the M/V Prince of Wales.

“We realize that this is a major inconvenience to our customers and supply chain partners,” ferry authority’s General Manager Ronald Curtis wrote in a statement. “We are working diligently on trying to identify solutions for our customers in the difficult time.”

Repairs to its sister ship M/V Stikine have been delayed “due to the inability of technicians to travel from the Lower 48,” Curtis said. “We are working to get technicians scheduled and M/V Stikine back into service.”

In the meantime, both ferries are unable to make the 72-mile round trip journey between Ketchikan and Hollis.

The IFA carries passengers, vehicles and freight and is key to supplying Southeast Alaska communities on Prince of Wales Island.

The M/V Stikine is projected to be back in service on June 11 and will sail five-days-a-week, Curtis said. Her sister ship Prince of Wales will be repaired once parts and technicians are available, he added.