Teen and young adult appreciation week: Monie Dunlap

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

This week on Juneau Afternoon we’ll meet a host of graduating seniors, teens and young adults to discuss their successes, challenges, and futures. On today’s show, we meet student leader, artist and athlete Monie Dunlap. Juneau’s public libraries will talk about the possibility of re-opening, remind us about free ebooks, and give us some reading recommendations. And City Manager Rorie Watt will continue our COVID-19 related updates.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.