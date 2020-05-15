Newscast — Friday, May 15, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature is planning to reconvene on Monday to formally appropriate federal COVID-19 relief.
- Alaska Seaplanes says it wants to buy PenAir and save the Southwest Alaska airline’s operating certificate.
- In Juneau, a fire department employee just retired. That will likely leave his former supervisor to do all the work — alone.
- Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon has stories from three couples who say they won’t let the coronavirus stop them from saying their vows.