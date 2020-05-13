KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Wednesday, May 13, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s two newest confirmed cases of COVID-19 are both staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
  • State fisheries officials are drawing up a plan to distribute $50 million in federal relief to Alaska fishermen affected by COVID-19.
  • KUAC’s Dan Bross reports how new federal Title IX rules impact Alaska colleges and universities.
  • For the first time in 62 years, Petersburg heads into the 17th of May with no community-wide plans for a Little Norway Festival.
  • Critics say a state plan to use federal transportation funds prioritizes highways and bridges over fixing Alaska’s aging ferry fleet.

Reader Interactions

X