Newscast — Wednesday, May 13, 2020

- Juneau’s two newest confirmed cases of COVID-19 are both staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
- State fisheries officials are drawing up a plan to distribute $50 million in federal relief to Alaska fishermen affected by COVID-19.
- KUAC’s Dan Bross reports how new federal Title IX rules impact Alaska colleges and universities.
- For the first time in 62 years, Petersburg heads into the 17th of May with no community-wide plans for a Little Norway Festival.
- Critics say a state plan to use federal transportation funds prioritizes highways and bridges over fixing Alaska’s aging ferry fleet.