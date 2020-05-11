Newscast — Monday, May 11, 2020

In this newscast:
- Mayor Richard Beneville of Nome passed away early Monday from a recent bout of pneumonia. He tested negative for COVID-19.
- Alaska Airlines announced today that year-round services in Bristol Bay will start May 18.
- Bars are officially allowed to reopen in Juneau but despite the devastating impact on the economy, many are not rushing to reopen.
- While the pandemic has vaporized tourism in Alaska this year, there might be an upside for people who already live near the state’s world-class tourist destinations.