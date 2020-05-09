Forest Service fighting a wildfire near Eagle Beach

The U.S. Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire near Eagle Beach in Juneau.

That’s according to social media posts from Juneau’s Police Department and Capital City Fire/Rescue.

On social media, Juneau residents first reported seeing the fire around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Residents described fast-moving flames overtaking beach grass and trees.

It’s not clear how the fire started. Neither Capital City Fire/Rescue nor the Forest Service immediately answered calls for more information.

The National Weather Service office in Juneau issued a notice on Friday of increased fire danger for Southeast Alaska.

That’s because of the warm, windy weather forecasted to last through the next few days. The agency warned that wildfire fuels, like grasses, will be impacted the most and urged people to take extra caution with open fires.