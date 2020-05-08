Newscast — Friday, May 8, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska Native cultural and political leader Byron Mallot died today after suffering a heart attack. He was 77.
- The Alaska Supreme Court says the recall campaign against Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a legally valid basis and can appear on the ballot.
- Six Village Public Safety Officers graduated from the Department of Public Safety training academy in Sitka last week.
- A beaver increase in the Baldwin Peninsula near Kotzebue has scientists and locals trying to figure out how to slow the more serious effects.