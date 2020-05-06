The bears are back in town: Juneauites urged to keep garbage bear-proof until pickup day

After a winter’s hibernation, local bears are awake and hungry.

Some, however, already are getting their meals fresh from garbage cans.

Roy Churchwell, Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s area biologist for Juneau, said they’ve gotten reports of bears getting into garbage in Douglas, out North Douglas Highway and near Thunder Mountain.

“Seems like a pretty normal year, especially since we had so much snow,” Churchwell said. “We might’ve expected they would be a little later, but if it was, it might have been just like a week later than what you might consider to be normal.”

The City and Borough of Juneau’s garbage ordinance specifies that garbage cans should not be put out to the curb before 4 a.m. on pickup day.

Otherwise, garbage should be kept in a garage or secure bear-proof container.

If you have a leftover meal or garbage that may be particularly stinky and attractive to bears, Churchwell suggests sticking it in the freezer until pickup day.

He also recommends removing any bear attractants from your yard.

“So, bird feeders should be put away this time of year,” Churchwell said. “And, if you have chickens or any kind of livestock that you’re worried about, it’s time to get the electric fence set up so that the bears can’t get into them.”

Fish and Game has electric fences you can borrow for a few weeks until you can build your own.

For complaints about bears getting into garbage, Churchwell recommends calling the Juneau Police Department, which is responsible for enforcing the CBJ’s garbage ordinance.