Newscast — Wednesday, May 6, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Carnival Corporation canceled its brand of cruises earlier this week — removing the largest cruise ship industry player in Alaska.
  • The U.S. Treasury and Interior departments will begin dispersing part of an 8 billion dollar Tribal allocation for coronavirus relief.
  • New legislation dials back rate increases for Pioneer Homes which runs Alaska’s six state-run long-term care facilities.
  • Three Alaska boroughs will get considerably more CARES Act funding under a new distribution plan amended by the governor.

