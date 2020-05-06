Newscast — Wednesday, May 6, 2020

In this newscast:
- Carnival Corporation canceled its brand of cruises earlier this week — removing the largest cruise ship industry player in Alaska.
- The U.S. Treasury and Interior departments will begin dispersing part of an 8 billion dollar Tribal allocation for coronavirus relief.
- New legislation dials back rate increases for Pioneer Homes which runs Alaska’s six state-run long-term care facilities.
- Three Alaska boroughs will get considerably more CARES Act funding under a new distribution plan amended by the governor.