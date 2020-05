Scott Burton hosts on Friday, May 1, 2020.

On today’s show, we’ll check in with in Frank Wright and Lgéikʼi Heather Powell of Hoonah about life in their community during a global pandemic.

The Alaskan Brewery will tell us about free hand sanitizer, and give us a recipe for Foodie Friday.

We’ll hear the latest Community Connection pieces.

And Eva Carrillo will outline Gerry’s Barbershop’s soft opening on Monday.

Those conversations, music and more, on Juneau Afternoon.