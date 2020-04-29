Watch live: Daily coronavirus briefing from Alaska’s governor and public health officials

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

Usually, members of the Dunleavy administration share updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announce public health mandates and explain the administration’s strategy and rationale.

State health officials announced Wednesday that four more Alaskans, all from the Municipality of Anchorage, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of recorded cases to 355. Of those, 240 patients have recovered.

Wednesday’s updated data shows that 14 Alaskans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. The total confirmed number of Alaskans who have died from the disease remains at nine.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than a million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States. The number of U.S. deaths now exceeds 60,000.

To combat the spread of the virus, the Dunleavy administration has imposed numerous public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

Last week, the Dunleavy administration began the first phase of a gradual plan to reopen Alaska’s economy. Dine-in restaurants, retail stores, hair salons and other businesses that were previously ordered closed were allowed to reopen under certain restrictions.

At the most recent news briefing on Monday, U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan joined via video conference to discuss a CARES Act provision for seasonal workers. It was the second time Alaska’s senators have appeared at the governor’s daily briefing. The CARES Act was a focal point for their March 30 appearance as well, with U.S. Rep. Don Young joining Sullivan and Murkowski. Young did not appear at Monday’s briefing.

You can watch Wednesday's news conference live

This preview was written by KTOO’s Ryan Cunningham.