Alaska’s COVID-19 case tally notches up 5; congressional delegation explains federal relief measures

Update (5:59 p.m.) — Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Alaska’s three-person congressional delegation was on the line at the governor’s Monday evening news briefing. They praised the features of the $2.2 trillion bill Congress passed last week, known as the CARES Act. That’s the bill that provides $1,200 for individuals, as well as at least $1.25 billion for the state of Alaska.

“It’s a good package for Alaska,” Congressman Don Young said.

Young talked about financial assistance — not for all Alaskans, he said, but “those who paid their taxes at a certain time.” He said there will be $1,200 for individuals, $500 per child, or $2,400 per family. He also talked about strengthened unemployment benefits and benefits for gig workers.

Sen. Dan Sullivan discussed a program meant to provide rapid relief to small businesses, called the “paycheck protection program.”

“The idea is that you keep the employer connected to … his or her worker,” he said.

It’s $350 billion set aside to provide government loans through community banks to small businesses, he said. If they use the money to cover qualified expenses, like payroll, rent or mortgage, after eight weeks the loan will turn into a grant. Small businesses are defined as having 500 or fewer employees and can be as small as independent contractors, sole proprietors or commercial fishers. Some companies, like those in oil and gas, can be up to 1,000 employees.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that the federal funds would help to “keep the wheels on the bus,” she said.

“Every day we see more and more the impact to people of all areas of the state,” she said.

Alaska will benefit from $1.25 billion in stabilization funds used directly for coronavirus impacts, to be shared with municipalities or school districts, she said. Additionally there will be an education fund, funds to tribes, the Indian Health Service, first responders and small farmers, she said. There will also be additional funding for domestic violence shelters.

Update (5:33 p.m.) — Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Alaska reported five new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 119, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at an evening news briefing.

All the new cases were between the ages of 30 and 59, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. There were two new patients in Anchorage, two from Fairbanks and one from Palmer, she said.

Seven people who have tested positive have been hospitalized. There have been 3,713 tests given in the state.

Original story — Ryan Cunningham and Rashah McChesney, KTOO

At 5 p.m., Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by Congressman Don Young, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan to discuss efforts to address the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will also provide an update.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding briefings almost daily since March 10.

They’ve shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

You can watch Monday’s press conference live here, on the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This post has been updated with a recap of the governor’s news conference.