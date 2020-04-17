Newscast – Friday, April 17, 2020

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will reopen it’s economy on its own terms,
- Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink advises logging what they do and with whom to help with contact tracing,
- ConocoPhillips announces another $200 million capital spending cut in Alaska,
- Native American leaders question if federal relief money for tribes should go to Alaska Native corporations,
- students and teachers at the University of Alaska Southeast say the transition to online learning has not been smooth,
- state officials say early release of inmates is not an option to protect them from COVID-19,
- new options are opening in Juneau for people without homes to sleep,
- the Alaska Marine Highway System won’t bring more ferries into service until travel restrictions are relaxed and demand comes back,
- an international partnership to boost Alaska’s broadband connectivity collapses, and
- local weekend weather and the aurora forecasts.