Newscast – Friday, April 17, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will reopen it’s economy on its own terms,
  • Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink advises logging what they do and with whom to help with contact tracing,
  • ConocoPhillips announces another $200 million capital spending cut in Alaska,
  • Native American leaders question if federal relief money for tribes should go to Alaska Native corporations,
  • students and teachers at the University of Alaska Southeast say the transition to online learning has not been smooth,
  • state officials say early release of inmates is not an option to protect them from COVID-19,
  • new options are opening in Juneau for people without homes to sleep,
  • the Alaska Marine Highway System won’t bring more ferries into service until travel restrictions are relaxed and demand comes back,
  • an international partnership to boost Alaska’s broadband connectivity collapses, and
  • local weekend weather and the aurora forecasts.

