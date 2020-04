Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll continue our virtual Folk Fest celebration with Melanie Brown and Marcus Beckmann of the Sunny Porch Collaborative.

KRNN DJ Sergei Morosan will spin us some Folk Fest-inspired tunes.

And we’ll continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That's Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.