Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

On Wednesday’s show, organizers will introduce us the Alaska Native Virtual Gathering Place.

We’ll hear from Brooklyn-based Juneau artist Sarah Conarro about online art class offerings,

and City Hall will continue our COVID-19-related updates.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.