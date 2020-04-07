KTOO

Watch live: Gov. Dunleavy holds news conference on the Alaska state budget

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy briefs reporters at his Anchorage offices on March 11. (Photo by Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by members of his cabinet at noon for a news conference centered on next year’s budget.

Dunleavy has been considering a budget that lawmakers passed in the last week of March.

It includes roughly $5.4 billion in state spending, with funding for $1,000 in permanent fund dividends but no stimulus payments to help residents combat the effects of COVID-19.

But that budget is predicted to drain 70% of the cash left in the state’s main savings account — the Constitutional Budget Reserve. That means that next year, when lawmakers return to Juneau, it will be much more difficult to pass a balanced budget.

The ongoing impact of the crash in the price of oil and the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus-related closures of businesses statewide has caused an unprecedented fiscal crisis. That means that next year, lawmakers will likely have to answer difficult questions about how to balance the budget — whether through deeper reductions to the permanent fund dividend, cuts to government services, taxes, or some combination of each of them.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.

