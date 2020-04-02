Isolation belly dance moves and chef Amara Enciso

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, April 3, 2020.

On Friday’s show, Daughters of the New Moon will teach us isolation belly dance moves.

We’ll continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

And Chef Amara Enciso will be our Foodie Friday guest and give us culinary inspiration for the weekend.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Chef Enciso’s recipes:

Bay Leaf Rice

2 cups of long grain white rice

3/4 cups of vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves (peeled)

1/4 of a white onion (skinned)

1.5 tablespoons of Knorr chicken bouillon

3 large dehydrated bay leaves

1 teaspoon of Salt

3 cups of boiling water

1. Heat up oil in a sauté pan on medium high heat, and fry garlic and onion until aromatic. Add bay leaves and sauté until aromatic. Add rice and sauté until golden brown.

2. Add boiling water to sauté pan. Add salt and chicken bouillon and mix until incorporated with water.

3. Cover sauté pan with tight fitting lid, reduce heat to lowest setting and let cook for 30 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork.

Bean and Rice Patties

1 cup of cooked rice

2 cans of strained beans (mashed with a fork)

3 minced garlic cloves

1/2 cup of minced yellow/white onion

1/2 minced red bell pepper

1/2 can of drained corn kernels

3 whole eggs (whisked)

2 tablespoons of salt

1 tablespoon of granulated black pepper

1 teaspoon of dry parsley

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce

1. In a dry sauté pan add corn kernels and cook on high heats until kernels are charred — set aside.

2. Add oil to sauté pan- cook garlic and onions on medium heat until onions are translucent. Add bell pepper and cook until tender.

3. Mix all ingredients in a bowl until fully incorporated and form patties using one cup portioning sizes. Chill in refrigerator for one hour and then sear and cook in sauté pan or grill.