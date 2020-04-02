Community Connection: Katie Bausler

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Katie Bausler is a lifelong teller of stories on the page and aloud. Published written work includes columns, poems and essays in Alaska Dispatch, Stoneboat, Tidal Echoes and Alaska Women Speak. A current 49 Writers board member and former public broadcasting journalist, she hosts and produces the Active Voice podcast.

