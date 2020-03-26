Checking in with Hoonah

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, Hoonah City Administrator Dennis Gray will give us an update on our neighbors to the west. Counselor and meditation teacher Nancy Simpson will coach us through some relaxation techniques. We’ll continue our live updates with Mayor Weldon and City Manager Watt. And KRNN DJ Jack Fontanella will spin us a few tunes.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.