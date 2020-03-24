Life coach advice

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll meet life coach Brandee Gerkee and talk about healthy living strategies in times of transition. The Zach Gordon Youth Center and the Juneau Community Foundation will tell us about the Food Assistance Fund and the Youth Equity Project. And we’ll continue our COVID-19-related updates with Mayor Weldon and City Manager Watt.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.