Newscast – Friday, March 13, 2020

In this newscast:
- Anchorage Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux is charged with voter misconduct by state prosecutors,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital sets up triage tents to screen visitors for coronavirus,
- the Alaska Folk Festival is canceled,
- Sayeik Gastineau Community School closes for cleaning Friday after school officials learn a student was tested for “multiple viruses,”
- Canada’s announcement that it will close its ports to large cruise ships through July 1 will delay Alaska’s cruise season,
- state prisons restrict visitors in order to limit potential exposure,
- the City of Nome will not host any race-related festivities to celebrate the end of the 2020 Iditarod,
- and organizers decide to cancel this year’s Gold Medal Basketball Tournament.