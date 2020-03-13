KTOO

Newscast – Friday, March 13, 2020

by

In this newscast:

  • Anchorage Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux is charged with voter misconduct by state prosecutors,
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital sets up triage tents to screen visitors for coronavirus,
  • the Alaska Folk Festival is canceled,
  • Sayeik Gastineau Community School closes for cleaning Friday after school officials learn a student was tested for “multiple viruses,”
  • Canada’s announcement that it will close its ports to large cruise ships through July 1 will delay Alaska’s cruise season,
  • state prisons restrict visitors in order to limit potential exposure,
  • the City of Nome will not host any race-related festivities to celebrate the end of the 2020 Iditarod,
  • and organizers decide to cancel this year’s Gold Medal Basketball Tournament.

