Newscast – Wednesday, March 11, 2020

In this newscast:
- A federal judge rules in favor of environmentalists’ challenge to the largest Tongass timber sale in decades,
- the Alaska Legislature approves more than $4 million in state funding to respond to coronavirus,
- the City and Borough of Juneau holds a public meeting to answer questions about the arrival of the Westerdam and the upcoming cruise season,
- and Sealaska Heritage Institute and the University of Alaska Southeast create a scholarship program to promote the region’s three Native languages.