Newscast – Tuesday, March 10, 2020

In this newscast:
- The state institutes a hiring freeze and suspends out-of-state travel for state workers,
- state lawmakers are making contingency plans for a coronavirus emergency affecting legislative business,
- UBS Bank joins others pulling investment and support for oil and gas development in the Arctic,
- education advocates flag what may illegally low funding levels for rural schools,
- the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is developing a literature course that includes LGBTQ issues,
- the Alaska Division of Insurance bars companies it regulates for charging for COVID-19-related testing,
- a 17-year-old man dies in an avalanche in Hatcher Pass,
- the bus driver who struck and killed Skagway’s mayor in Washington D.C. in 2018 is sentenced, and
- the Alaska House of Representatives passes a bill to establish Ashley Johnson-Barr Day.