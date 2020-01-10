Juneau warns residents to check pipes to prevent freezing as temperatures dip

Below-average temperatures across the northern panhandle this weekend could complicate things for Juneau residents.

David Levin is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Juneau. He said cold air will move into the region from Canada over the next few days.

“We will see temperatures probably bottom out into the single digits across a large part of the area, and potentially below zero in some areas that are more sheltered, like the Mendenhall Valley and some of the northern panhandle locations like Haines and Skagway,” Levin said.

On social media, the City and Borough of Juneau reminded residents to take steps to prevent plumbing problems.

One way to avoid damage it to use heat tape on exposed pipes and keep crawl spaces warm. The city also recommends leaving the heat on at home or leaving faucets running to prevent freezing.

If pipes do freeze, call a plumber. The city does not unfreeze pipes, but there is an emergency water turnoff phone number to call: 907-586-0393, or 907-586-2165 after hours.

Levin said cold temperatures will continue into next week.

“Temperatures will be well below normal for this time of year, with highs probably in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits,” he said. “Especially in the early part of the week, potentially in the below-zero range for some locations.”

High winds with gusts of up to 80 mph in downtown Juneau and Douglas added to the cold Friday, but those were expected to die off in the evening.

KTOO’s Matt Miller contributed to this report.