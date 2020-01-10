Judge rejects state’s effort to block Dunleavy recall campaign

Backers of the effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy got a win Friday from Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth, who rejected arguments by state lawyers that the basis for recall was legally insufficient.

Though Aarseth’s ruling allows the Recall Dunleavy campaign to move forward, opponents are expected to appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court.

The recall effort had been on hold since the Alaska Division of Elections, based on advice from Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, decided in November that the initiative did not meet legal standards.

Aarseth disagreed and reversed that decision.

“This court declines to restrict the voter’s right to affirmatively step into, admonish and disapprove of elected officials’ conduct in office,” he said, laying out the justification for his ruling.

“The recall process is fundamentally a political process. This is not an issue for the judicial branch to decide whether the governor should stay in office or not,” Aarseth said. “This is a question for the voters, and the (Alaska) Constitution makes that very clear.”

Inside Anchorage’s Boney Courthouse, lawyers for the recall campaign argued that the state had erred in its dismissal and said the effort has sound legal standing to move forward.

Lawyers for the state, as well as a group formed to defend Dunleavy called “Stand Tall With Mike,” insisted that the recall campaign’s ballot language is too vague in its 200-word statement that’s required to go before voters. They also said the recall campaign had failed to sufficiently define terms used in its grounds for recall, which Aarseth ruled was not necessary at this phase of the initiative.

The state is expected to appeal Aarseth’s ruling. But barring a stay by the state Supreme Court, signature booklets are set to be sent out next month to allow the recall campaign to begin collecting signatures in order to meet its next threshold.

The campaign will need to collect signatures from 25% of the number of voters from the last statewide election, or around 71,000.

This story has been updated.

