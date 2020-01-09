Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

By January 9, 2020 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Lawyers for Gov. Mike Dunleavy and an effort to recall him from office prep for a court hearing,
  • organizers of a ballot initiative to fundamentally change how Alaska holds its elections turn in signatures,
  • the Army Corps of Engineers announce $611 million expansion plan for the Port of Nome,
  • a Coast Guard technician convicted of killing two co-workers in Kodiak in 2012 is sentenced to life in prison,
  • a working group shares nine recommendations they think will fix the Village Public Safety Officer program,
  • state analysts show Alaska’s population has fallen to the lowest level since 2012,
  • former Gov. Bill Walker is chosen for a Harvard fellowship, and
  • the National Weather Service changes its high wind watch for Juneau to a high wind warning.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X