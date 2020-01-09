Former Kake man, back in Alaska, arraigned on murder charge

A former Kake man is back in Alaska and has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge for a 2017 death in that Southeast Alaska community.
Isaac David Friday, 27, is facing one charge of murder in the first degree for the death of 19-year-old Jade Williams. An indictment by a Sitka grand jury alleges Friday caused Williams’ death on Aug. 15, 2017, in Kake.
Friday is in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. He was arrested in Washington state in December.
Friday was arraigned via telephone in Ketchikan Tuesday in front of Superior Court Judge William Carey. The judge appointed a public defender for Friday, who entered a plea of “not guilty” for his client. Carey agreed to keep Friday’s bail amount at $500,000.
The judge tentatively set another hearing date for Feb. 25.
