Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

By January 8, 2020 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s undecided on a war powers resolution that tells President Trump to cease military hostilities against Iran,
  • Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz asks state legislators to give part of the Alaska Permanent Fund to municipalities,
  • national climate experts say Alaska had its warmest year on record in 2019,
  • new documents show the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. got a big payout when Congress opened part of ANWR to drilling,
  • an Alaska nonprofit hosts a series of suicide prevention listening circles in Kotzebue aimed at young people,
  • law enforcement shoot and kill a man they were attempting to arrest near Delta Junction,
  • Washington state health officials confirm 19 deaths from the flu so far this season, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a high wind watch for the Juneau area.
