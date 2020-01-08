Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s undecided on a war powers resolution that tells President Trump to cease military hostilities against Iran,
- Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz asks state legislators to give part of the Alaska Permanent Fund to municipalities,
- national climate experts say Alaska had its warmest year on record in 2019,
- new documents show the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. got a big payout when Congress opened part of ANWR to drilling,
- an Alaska nonprofit hosts a series of suicide prevention listening circles in Kotzebue aimed at young people,
- law enforcement shoot and kill a man they were attempting to arrest near Delta Junction,
- Washington state health officials confirm 19 deaths from the flu so far this season, and
- the National Weather Service issues a high wind watch for the Juneau area.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
