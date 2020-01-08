Ketchikan officials won’t oppose marijuana cafe north of town

A proposed on-site marijuana cafe in Ketchikan won’t face opposition from local officials.
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly on Monday waived its right to protest a state license application from Cannabis Corner, a marijuana retailer in the Totem Bight area.
Assembly member David Landis said he didn’t see a legal reason for the borough to object.
“This is a legal industry in the state of Alaska, and this is a legal activity under Alaska law,” Landis said.
But not everyone was convinced. Assembly member Alan Bailey said he’s worried about stoned drivers on the road.
“Impaired drivers kill too many people in this community and around this state,” Bailey said.
As with a liquor license, marijuana licenses are up for annual renewal. So if there’s an uptick in stoned driving, Landis said, the Assembly would have another opportunity to protest.
“The way that I see it is that this business has a chance to prove itself,” Landis said. “This community, the consumers of this product have a chance to prove to us that this is a safe activity.”
Assembly members Sue Pickrell joined Bailey to oppose the motion. It passed 5-2.
State marijuana regulators are scheduled to consider the permit later this month. If approved, Cannabis Corner could be among the first marijuana cafes in Alaska.
Juneau Assembly approves local on-site marijuana consumption
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Anchorage Public Library will no longer charge fines for overdue materialsWhile fines from overdue items are a revenue source, the Anchorage library system found that it cost more time and effort to collect the fines than they were ultimately worth.
-
For liveaboards in the Petersburg harbor, the rent is cheap and the water is fineThroughout Southeast Alaska, many people make their home on boats. So-called “liveaboards” are motivated by a variety of factors — including a lack of affordable housing.
-
Soldotna town hall draws support for LGBTQ activist targeted in knife attackAlaska state Rep. Gary Knopp, R-Kenai, attended the meeting and said he will submit legislation that would add an LGBTQ category to the state’s existing hate crime statute.
-
Opening the Arctic Refuge brought Alaska’s largest Native corporation $22.5M from BP and ChevronArctic Slope Regional Corp. has long been one of the most aggressive advocates for opening ANWR to oil development.