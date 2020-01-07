Murkowski, Sullivan support drone strike that killed Iranian leader

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’ll sign onto a resolution that commends President Donald Trump and praises the military for the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
Murkowski, in a written statement, called the attack at the Baghdad airport “significant” and “decisive.” The Alaska Republican said it “eliminated one of the greatest threats to peace in the region.” She also said she’ll look for a path toward de-escalation.
My statement on @SenTedCruz's resolution honoring the members of the military and intelligence community who carried out the mission that killed Qasem Soleimani: pic.twitter.com/agmhcA1Q7b
— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 6, 2020
Congress has never authorized a war against Iran, and some Democrats are questioning the legality of the attack. But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Soleimani was a “vicious” killer of American soldiers, and he said Trump’s order was justified.
“I think it’s a noncontroversial statement that the president’s commander-and-chief constitutional authority is to protect American forces abroad,” Sullivan said.
He contrasted the attack with another potential scenario: a preemptive invasion of North Korea. That would definitely require congressional authorization, Sullivan said, but he believes Trump was within his rights when he ordered the killing in Iraq on his own.
“The big distinction is, are you acting to protect American lives, whether diplomats or soldiers? That’s the most obvious area where (the president) has broad constitutional authority,” Sullivan said.
Trump and members of his cabinet say Soleimani was plotting an “imminent” attack on U.S. interests, a claim many Democrats in Congress are questioning.
Sullivan said he’ll know more after a congressional briefing on Wednesday.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Public Defender Agency says Alaska shouldn’t join other states in failing low-income defendantsThe agency said it largely agreed with a report from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration that reviewed the agency.
-
Unrest at Aleutian volcano increases, triggering aviation warningsAsh eruption at Shishaldin Volcano in the Aleutian Islands has intensified, sending an ash cloud 27,000 feet in the air.
-
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Craig Stowers to retireAfter more than a decade on the Alaska Supreme Court, Justice Craig Stowers is stepping down. The Alaska Judicial Council will take applications for his replacement through Feb. 14.
-
New vendor awarded $8.5M to service Coast Guard’s failing VHF sitesPoor VHF coverage isn’t a new issue. But this many outages at once is not normal.