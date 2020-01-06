Winter storm warning issued for snow in Juneau, with cold temperatures expected later this week

Forecasters expect more snow and frigid weather for Juneau this week.

As much as 9 inches of snow is expected through Monday night, and temperatures may get down into the single digits later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Juneau until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A potent winter storm will impact much of the northern panhandle especially along the Icy Strait corridor Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 10 inches is expected. Visit https://t.co/TEmJGpIQje for your latest local forecast. #akwx #juneau pic.twitter.com/AYICXVtDgN — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) January 6, 2020

Meteorologist Daniel Hartsock said it was warmer and wetter in Juneau in December, with more southerly flow and storms coming off of the ocean.

“But in January, the jet stream has dropped further south,” Hartsock said. “So we’ve got a lot of the cooler air from Canada that’s moved in. And that cold air should stick around through the week.”

No word yet from St. Vincent de Paul Juneau about how many people stayed in the valley warming shelter overnight Sunday night or over the weekend. But the shelter did post on their website that they expected to be open at least through Jan. 11.

There’s also a winter storm warning for Gustavus, with as much as 7 inches of snow possible through Monday night.

