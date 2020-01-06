Newscast – Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

In this newscast:
- Someone found human remains in a shoe on the seawalk,
- a fatal police shooting exposes deep divisions in Juneau,
- Alaska’s U.S. senators weigh in on President Donald Trump’s authorization to assassinate an Iranian general,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy agrees to continue allowing refugees resettle in Alaska,
- Alaska Supreme Court Justice Craig Stowers announces his retirement,
- a judge orders the former owner of the North Pole Refinery to pay $22 million for polluting drinking water,
- Alaskan firefighters are helping Australia during its worse ever wildfire season,
- Washington state swears in its first Native American Supreme Court justice, and
- the National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
