Newscast – Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

In this newscast:
- An Army spokesman says no additional Alaska troopers are set to be deployed abroad after U.S.-Iran hostilities,
- the Coast Guard advises mariners to carry alternative communication devices while they work on restoring VHF relay services,
- warnings continue near Haines after a fatal snowboarding avalanche,
- the Douglas Indian Association is holding a tribal council election,
- Sen. Donny Olson highlights how impractical getting REAL IDs is for rural Alaskans,
- a volcano in the Aleutians sends an ash cloud up to 24,000 feet,
- tariffs at the Port of Alaska are going up, and
- an Iowa police officer organizes a gear drive for Savoonga’s police force.
Recent headlines
A week after a fatal police shooting, a community searches for answersJuneau police named James Esbenshade as the officer who shot and killed Kelly Michael Stephens.
New snow, strong winds and warmer temperatures combined for fatal avalanche near HainesA GoFundMe account has been set up for the Haines families of Zane Durr and Matthew Green, who both died in an avalanche on Dec. 30.
Sponsor says elections initiative has enough signatures to be placed on ballotSeveral ballot initiatives and village public safety are among the issues likely to draw attention ahead of the upcoming legislative session.
-
State of Alaska weighs in against Native village in casino caseThe Alaska Department of Law says the Native Village of Eklutna’s proposed casino would compete with state-licensed charitable gaming.