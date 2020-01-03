Newscast – Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

In this newscast:

  • An Army spokesman says no additional Alaska troopers are set to be deployed abroad after U.S.-Iran hostilities,
  • the Coast Guard advises mariners to carry alternative communication devices while they work on restoring VHF relay services,
  • warnings continue near Haines after a fatal snowboarding avalanche,
  • the Douglas Indian Association is holding a tribal council election,
  • Sen. Donny Olson highlights how impractical getting REAL IDs is for rural Alaskans,
  • a volcano in the Aleutians sends an ash cloud up to 24,000 feet,
  • tariffs at the Port of Alaska are going up, and
  • an Iowa police officer organizes a gear drive for Savoonga’s police force.
