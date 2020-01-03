Voting underway in Douglas Indian Association tribal council election

Absentee voting is underway in the Douglas Indian Association’s tribal council election.

“People who can’t make it to the office on (Jan. 8) will come to the office or call in. And we will get a ballot to them,” said election clerk Betty Marvin. “After they call, we do the process, and they have to have that ballot back the same day.”

DIA’s office on West 12th Street in Juneau will be open for voting in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Members may also vote absentee in person or by fax. Tribal members must be 21 years old to vote.

There are eight candidates seeking five at-large seats on tribe’s governing council. Members serve two-year terms on the nine-member council. The tribe is sharing information about the election on its Facebook page and website.

The Douglas Indian Association is a federally recognized tribe. It has about 700 members from the T’aaḵu Kwáan and A’akw Kwáan.

