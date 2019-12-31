Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

In this newscast:
- Two men from Haines are dead after they were caught in an avalanche,
- officials make a case for why Alaskans should get counted in the U.S. Census,
- scientists think growing killer whale populations may be contributing to smaller chinook salmon,
- a Kenai Peninsula woman thinks she was violently attacked in her home because she’s gay, and
- Ravn Air announces the malicious cyber attack that disrupted its systems was worse than initially reported.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2019The stories that made our list include the city resolving its tax fight with the cruise industry, extraordinary weather, efforts at moving the Legislature out of the capital city, and the ongoing budget squeeze.
-
Body ID’d as missing Kake woman; troopers investigate homicideA woman from the Southeast Alaska community of Kake who vanished a year ago has been found dead on the Kenai Peninsula.
-
Two Alaska skiers die in an avalanche in Haines PassA third Haines skier survived.
-
Is Baby Yoda indigenous? Character captures the hearts of Alaska Native artists“We see ourselves or we see the little tiny tot at powwows or protests or ceremony as Baby Yoda, you know, learning the way,” said Simon Moya-Smith.