Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

By December 31, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Two men from Haines are dead after they were caught in an avalanche,
  • officials make a case for why Alaskans should get counted in the U.S. Census,
  • scientists think growing killer whale populations may be contributing to smaller chinook salmon,
  • a Kenai Peninsula woman thinks she was violently attacked in her home because she’s gay, and
  • Ravn Air announces the malicious cyber attack that disrupted its systems was worse than initially reported.
