Newscast – Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

In this newscast:

  • a fish farm operator says predators likely ate most of their escaped Atlantic salmon,
  • the leader of Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends pitches her carbon emissions plan,
  • the legal age to buy tobacco is going up to 21 in late 2020,
  • a 25-mile stretch of the Richardson Highway near Paxson remains closed,
  • weather is hampering the response to Willow Creek flooding in the Mat-Su Borough,
  • a Coast Guard seaman is facing a court martial for an alleged murder during a night of drinking in Alaska,
  • economic experts size up the potential effects of hundreds of oil industry workers leaving the state in the BP-Hilcorp transition, and
  • Volkswagen announces it will produce 1 million electric cars a year by the end of 2023.
