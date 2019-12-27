Newscast – Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

In this newscast:
- a fish farm operator says predators likely ate most of their escaped Atlantic salmon,
- the leader of Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends pitches her carbon emissions plan,
- the legal age to buy tobacco is going up to 21 in late 2020,
- a 25-mile stretch of the Richardson Highway near Paxson remains closed,
- weather is hampering the response to Willow Creek flooding in the Mat-Su Borough,
- a Coast Guard seaman is facing a court martial for an alleged murder during a night of drinking in Alaska,
- economic experts size up the potential effects of hundreds of oil industry workers leaving the state in the BP-Hilcorp transition, and
- Volkswagen announces it will produce 1 million electric cars a year by the end of 2023.
Recent headlines
-
LGBTQ activist reports threats and a violent attack on the Kenai PeninsulaTammie Willis said she’s being targeted because she’s gay and wants other people in the LGBTQ community to know they could be danger.
-
Worsening ice jam in Willow Creek leaves floodwater nowhere to goDramatic video footage released by the borough earlier in the week shows roads flooded with thigh-high, ice-choked water as responders evacuated sled dogs on inflatable rafts.
-
Despite holiday cold snap, 2019 is ‘virtually certain’ to be warmest year on record for AlaskaDespite the drop in temperatures this last-minute cold snap likely won’t change Alaska’s record-breaking climate forecast for the year.
-
New Sitka bulk store takes bite out of high food pricesThe owners both have day jobs, so the bulk goods store is a part-time operation.