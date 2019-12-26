Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

By December 26, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Politicos parse U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s impeachment press,
  • populations of more than a half-dozen groundfish species have rebounded to healthy levels in the Pacific,
  • the Census advertising campaign begins in Alaska,
  • scientists and policymakers promote a permanent seismic monitoring system in Alaska,
  • state lawyers seek the dismissal of a class-action lawsuit brought by Pioneer Home residents,
  • the owners of the Mustang oil project on the North Slope miss a $3.1 million payment to a state corporation,
  • two Alaskan high school students earn college scholarships and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C.,
  • temperatures dip as low as -50 degrees in a northwest Alaska cold snap, and
  • an Anchorage woman donates a bullet and stab protective vest to a K9 officer in Wyoming.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X