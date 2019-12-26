Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- Politicos parse U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s impeachment press,
- populations of more than a half-dozen groundfish species have rebounded to healthy levels in the Pacific,
- the Census advertising campaign begins in Alaska,
- scientists and policymakers promote a permanent seismic monitoring system in Alaska,
- state lawyers seek the dismissal of a class-action lawsuit brought by Pioneer Home residents,
- the owners of the Mustang oil project on the North Slope miss a $3.1 million payment to a state corporation,
- two Alaskan high school students earn college scholarships and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C.,
- temperatures dip as low as -50 degrees in a northwest Alaska cold snap, and
- an Anchorage woman donates a bullet and stab protective vest to a K9 officer in Wyoming.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski says she’s not sure how she’ll vote on Trump impeachment case"I will be asked to say, 'I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.' And that is what I'm going to do," she said.
-
Former Johnson Youth Center superintendent sentenced for child pornDennis Weston worked in Juneau from 2005 through 2012 before moving to Anchorage's McLaughlin Youth Center.
-
Fire at B.C. fish farm releases thousands of Atlantic salmonMowi Canada West downplayed threats to wild stocks.
-
Corps won’t require more fieldwork for final Pebble mine reportThe new timeline came out of six days of technical meetings with other agencies cooperating on the environmental review.