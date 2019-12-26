Episode 2: Lingít Aaní Káa Kei Nas.áx̱ Haa Yoo X̱’atángi (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land)

Tune in on Friday, December 27, 2019 for Episode 2: Lingít Aaní Káa Kei Nas.áx̱ Haa Yoo X̱’atángi (Our Language Is Sounding Off on Tlingit Land). A new addition to Juneau Afternoon, this show and associated language lessons seek to open the radio waves to Tlingit language use and normalization.
In this episode, recorded in Ketchikan, we discuss the recent language summit hosted by Ketchikan Indian Community, winter weather, holiday activities, Celebration 2020, stories and speeches by Kichnáalx̱ George Davis and Ḵaajaaḵwtí Walter Soboleff, as well as a tribute to the amazing Chukateen Jane Smarch of Teslin. This program is made possible by a creative partnership between KTOO, University of Alaska Southeast, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Tlingit & Haida, and the Alaska Humanities Forum.
