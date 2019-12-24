Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape a fish farm north of Vancouver Island,
- state health officials share a new medication assisted treatment guide with health care providers,
- why some locals 👍🏽, ❤️ and ✊ over new bathroom signs,
- Anvil Mountain Correctional Center’s annual Christmas potlatch brings inmates hope and healing, and
- the National Weather Service issues a high wind watch for the Juneau area.
Corps won’t require more fieldwork for final Pebble mine reportThe new timeline came out of six days of technical meetings with other agencies cooperating on the environmental review.
Haines, Skagway Lego League clubs compete virtually in Juneau competitionDiminished ferry schedules prevented Lego League clubs in the Upper Lynn Canal from traveling to a Juneau robotics qualifier.
BP Alaska agrees to pay $125k fine over hazardous waste violations on North SlopeThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency claims BP failed to properly label hazardous materials in two buildings at Prudhoe Bay.
Why some locals 👍🏽, ❤️ and ✊ over new bathroom signsThe signs are one more nod to indigenous people and culture in Juneau in a string of similar public gestures, big and small.