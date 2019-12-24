Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

By December 24, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape a fish farm north of Vancouver Island,
  • state health officials share a new medication assisted treatment guide with health care providers,
  • why some locals 👍🏽, ❤️ and ✊ over new bathroom signs,
  • Anvil Mountain Correctional Center’s annual Christmas potlatch brings inmates hope and healing, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a high wind watch for the Juneau area.
