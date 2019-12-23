Newscast – Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

In this newscast:
- The family of a former Juneau man killed by police in Fairbanks discuss their lawsuit against the authorities,
- a former Alaska juvenile justice official gets sentenced on federal charges for having child pornography,
- the state completes an update of its missing persons database,
- homes are evacuated in Willow after an ice jam causes flooding,
- RavnAir says a malicious cyber attack forces flight cancellations,
- Sand Point reels from the shutdown of the Trident Seafoods fish processing plant,
- Toksook Bay city officials brings the DMV to the village to help residents get their REAL ID licenses, and
- Sitka municipal planners look into adopting codes to accommodate tiny homes.
Recent headlines
-
Despite conflict over subsistence, state plans to double commercial harvest of Sitka Sound herringThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the target for the 2020 season would be 25,824 tons.
-
State releases new guide on medication assisted treatmentAs more Alaskans seek treatment for opioid use disorder, the state is taking measures to ensure enough medical providers are there to help.
-
Fewer ferry sailings means less work for many AMHS employeesThe limited sailing schedule not only affects passengers but ferry employees as well.
-
DEC budget proposal puts small shellfish farming operations at riskA Department of Environmental Conservation budget proposal could mean some rough years ahead for small shellfish farms in Alaska.