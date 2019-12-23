Newscast – Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

  • The family of a former Juneau man killed by police in Fairbanks discuss their lawsuit against the authorities,
  • a former Alaska juvenile justice official gets sentenced on federal charges for having child pornography,
  • the state completes an update of its missing persons database,
  • homes are evacuated in Willow after an ice jam causes flooding,
  • RavnAir says a malicious cyber attack forces flight cancellations,
  • Sand Point reels from the shutdown of the Trident Seafoods fish processing plant,
  • Toksook Bay city officials brings the DMV to the village to help residents get their REAL ID licenses, and
  • Sitka municipal planners look into adopting codes to accommodate tiny homes.
