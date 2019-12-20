Newscast – Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- Pebble Mine opponents react with outrage to a CNN report that Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed letters essentially written by the Pebble Limited Partnership,
- Gov. Dunleavy says his national news interviews were intended to put Alaska on the map and draw investor interest,
- Alaska Marine Highway System employees cope with reduced sailings,
- Alaska’s congressional delegation secures millions in funding for rural communities near national forests in Alaska,
- state lawmakers approve a $30 per day stipend to legislative staffers who move to Juneau for the session,
- Goldman Sachs announces it won’t finance ventures to explore or develop oil prospects in ANWR,
- an Anchorage contractor pleads guilty to a federal charge for defrauding military veterans with service-connected disabilities,
- the National Park Service will limit the opening of the Denali National Park road due to a collapsed hillside along the route, and
- a report on hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington finds no consensus over whether to keep or remove them.
