Newscast – Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

By December 20, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Pebble Mine opponents react with outrage to a CNN report that Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed letters essentially written by the Pebble Limited Partnership,
  • Gov. Dunleavy  says his national news interviews were intended to put Alaska on the map and draw investor interest,
  • Alaska Marine Highway System employees cope with reduced sailings,
  • Alaska’s congressional delegation secures millions in funding for rural communities near national forests in Alaska,
  • state lawmakers approve a $30 per day stipend to legislative staffers who move to Juneau for the session,
  • Goldman Sachs announces it won’t finance ventures to explore or develop oil prospects in ANWR,
  • an Anchorage contractor pleads guilty to a federal charge for defrauding military veterans with service-connected disabilities,
  • the National Park Service will limit the opening of the Denali National Park road due to a collapsed hillside along the route, and
  • a report on hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington finds no consensus over whether to keep or remove them.
